Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Leaks, Four Color Variants Coming

Following the Xperia XZ1 renders leak, the Xperia XZ1 Compact has just popped up. As you can see, the Xperia XZ1 Compact also comes with a rather boxy body, which is curved on the sides. This handset actually looks almost identical to the Xperia XZ1, actually, aside from some differences in front-facing and back-facing sensors, these seems to be no difference here. The NFC logo is placed in the middle part of the Xperia XZ1 Compact’s back side, while it was in line with the phone’s rear-facing sensors on the Xperia XZ1.

Now, the pink-colored Xperia XZ1 Compact surfaced today, and that is the only color variant you can check out in the gallery down below. The source, however, reveals that the device will ship in Black, Silver, Blue and Pink color variants, much like the Xperia XZ1. In addition to that, if this info is accurate, the phone will cost £499 in the UK, so its price will probably be around €542 in Europe. This price point suggests that the Xperia XZ1 Compact will offer really powerful specs, to go with its design, and if a Geekbench listing from the beginning of August is to be believed, the device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. The Xperia XZ1 Compact is also said to pack in 4GB of RAM, and Android 8.0 Oreo was reported by Geekbench, but chances are that this phone will come with Android Nougat.

If Sony plans to stick to the display size of the last ‘Compact’ model, then this phone will ship with a 4.6-inch panel. The provided renders also reveal that the phone will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack at the very top of its body, while several physical keys will be included on the right-hand side of this smartphone. You will be able to find the volume up, volume down, power / lock and camera keys there. Sony is one of the very few companies that include a physical camera shutter on its phones, and the new Xperia XZ1 line of devices will not be any different it seems. Sony will introduce the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact at this year’s IFA in Berlin, so stay tuned.