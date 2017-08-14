Sony Unveils New XAV-AX200 Android Auto Receiver

Sony has officially unveiled the new XAV-AX200 Android Auto receiver, improving on the previous model known as the XAV-AX100 by adding in a DVD player among other things. Naturally, this isn’t just strictly an Android Auto head unit as it also supports Apple’s CarPlay in addition to Android Auto, but Android Auto is the main focus here, as is the DVD player since it’s one of the bigger features and will be able to provide some entertainment to passengers.

In addition to the DVD player the XAV-AX200 also comes with a host of other features and functions, such as camera input support for up to three externally connected cameras, allowing the driver to link up to them and view the images on the receiver’s display. The unit also supports Bluetooth, SiriusXM Radio, and it supports FLAC audio format files, though it will only support them if the files are stored on a USB drive which is plugged into the USB input port, meaning you won’t be able to stream them through Bluetooth.

Sony doesn’t mention a price point for this new Android Auto Receiver, but the previous model can currently be picked up on Amazon at a price of $398, which is discounted from its original cost of $499, so it’s possible that this new model will be priced around the same, though it could also be a little bit more considering it does come with a built-in DVD player this time around. Moving beyond price, Sony also doesn’t mention a release date or availability information, but consumers can probably expect it to be available on Amazon at some point after it launches, whenever that happens to be. Although Sony hasn’t officially shown this new receiver off yet or mentioned when it will be released, there’s a good chance that it may show it off during IFA which comes up in the first week of September, which isn’t too far out from now. This almost seems like great timing on Sony’s part as Android Auto recently officially gained Waze support, and with rumors floating around that Google Calendar might soon be able to connect to Android Auto.