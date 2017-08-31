Sony Intros Xperia XZ1, Compact With 3D Scanning & Android Oreo

Sony has just announced and introduced two new smartphones. Both of which are designed to be flagship options, the Sony Xperia XZ1 and the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. These phones do follow on from last year’s Xperia XZ debutantes, the Xperia XZ and Xperia XZ Compact, although the new models come with a number of notable upgrades and improvements. One in particular is quite surprising as both of these phones are already confirmed as launching with Android 8.0 (Oreo).

In either case, Android Oreo is not the main selling point with these two new smartphones, as that title largely resides with the cameras. As not only do these two Xperia XZ1 models come with the usual Sony camera technology, but they have the capability to capture 3D images of objects. 3D images can be captured in under 60 seconds, and without the need of any additional hardware or software, making these two models rather interesting additions to the smartphone market. Once a 3D image has been captured, scans can then be exported out and used for various purposes including external 3D printing. Although, Sony has confirmed that 3D printing as a native phone feature will become available in due course – it is in the works now. As well as greater app integration where scans can be used for additional purposes, and through a selection of third-party apps.

In terms of the specs, surprisingly, there is almost no difference between the Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact. So much so that Sony is positioned the Xperia XZ1 Compact as the first ‘truly premium’ compact smartphone. For instance, both the Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact feature 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Which largely means the only noticeable difference between the two models (besides their size), is that the Xperia XZ1 Compact is a single-SIM device, compared to the dual-SIM support on offer with the Xperia XZ1. Even their battery capacity is the same with both models coming powered by a 2,700 mAh battery. In addition, both models also include an IP68 certification for protection against dust and water.

In terms of availability, Sony has not provided exact regional and local dates on when the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact will become available. Although, the company has said that the Xperia XZ1 is due to start to become available from September 19, while the Xperia XZ1 Compact will also start to become available from October 4. Which if correct, could mean the Xperia XZ1 will be the first phone on the market running Android Oreo out of the box. Seemingly, even before Google’s own Pixel successor, the Google Pixel 2 – as the Pixel 2 is not expected to be announced until early October at the earliest. In terms of pricing, the Xperia XZ1 will cost $699.99 at launch, while the Xperia XZ1 Compact is set to hit the market priced at $599.99. In the US, both the Xperia XZ1 and Compact will be GSM-supported phones, with Sony confirming that there are no current plans to release a CDMA variant of either model. On a final note, there will be a difference between the US and international versions, as consistent with previous Sony phones, the fingerprint sensor will not be enabled on US models.

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact