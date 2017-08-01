Some Xperia Z5 Users Having Issues Post-Android 7.1.1 Update

According to recent user reports, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update launched recently for the Sony Xperia Z5, Xperia Z3 Plus, and Z4 Tablet seems to have introduced a number of issues that appear to affect the devices in various ways. Some users have reported that their devices are more sluggish post-update, and other reports suggest that the latest patch affects operating temperatures while also causing crashes and reboots.

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update was released for the Xperia Z5 family two months ago and included the Android security patch launched by Google on June 1. As expected, the update improved upon a number of features that were added earlier in the year following the Android 7.0 Nougat update; among other things, it facilitated Multi-Window multitasking and the battery-saving Doze feature. It now seems that the update may have also caused some major issues for at least some owners of the devices, but the good news is that these problems can apparently be alleviated with a temporary fix. Some users have reported that they were able to fix the aforementioned issues by disabling the Movie Creator application, rebooting their smartphones or tablets into Safe Mode, and then power-cycling their affected devices as normal. Having said that, this may not be the best solution for Sony’s customers who make frequent use of the Movie Creator app, but it may be worth a try if the issues persist and become too disruptive during everyday use. Sony Mobile has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but we can assume that the company will eventually issue a patch if the problems persist.

As for owners of the Xperia Z5, Xperia Z3 Plus, and the Xperia Z4 who have yet to update their devices to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, they may want to hold off for a while longer before downloading the latest software release for their devices. The seemingly problematic update can be easily identified by the software version 32.4.A.0.160. Alternatively, users whose devices already run the new firmware version may want to keep an eye out for upcoming notifications about new software updates which might contain some key fixes.