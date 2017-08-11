Snapdragon-Based Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955) Has Been Rooted

Those of you who love to tinker with your phones will be glad to know that the Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus has been rooted. We’re talking about the SM-G955 variant of the phone here which is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, so this is essentially a US model of the phone. It did take some time to do this, but the phone is now finally rooted, as an XDA user called ‘BotsOne’ announced.

Now, SuperSU has been installed on the device, of course, as you can see in the provided image down below. Do keep in mind that this root method only applies for the Snapdragon 835 variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus, the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950) has not been rooted just yet, but it seems like that model is next in line, and considering how similar the two phones are, chances are that you’ll get root access for the Galaxy S8 in the near future as well. There’s one more thing that we need to mention, this root access was achieved thanks to an exploit that does not allow the team to unlock the Galaxy S8 Plus’ bootloader. That essentially means that you will not be able to flash TWRP on the Galaxy S8 Plus, or any other custom recovery for that matter, at least not until a workaround becomes available, which we’re not sure will happen.

Now, for those of you who are wondering what’s with the Exynos models, well, both the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955F) have been rooted a while back, so you’re in luck if you’re looking to tinker with either of those devices. A bootloader can be unlocked on both of those models, which is a good thing, so you can install a third-party recovery if you want, and also install custom ROMs thanks to that fact. As a reminder, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are Samsung’s flagship phones, Snapdragon models are available in the US and some other markets, while the company is selling the Exynos variants in Europe, Korea, and a number of other regions. Both devices are made out of metal and glass, both have curved displays, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. If you’d like to know more about the root procedure for the Snapdragon-based Galaxy S8 Plus, follow the source link down below.