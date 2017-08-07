Snapdragon 835-Powered Meizu PRO 7 Pops Up On Geekbench

The Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus smartphones got announced by Meizu quite recently, and both are fueled by MediaTek’s SoCs, well, a Snapdragon 835-powered Meizu PRO 7 handset has just popped up on Geekbench. The Meizu PRO 7 is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is a mid-range processor by MediaTek, while the PRO 7 Plus comes with MediaTek’s flagship processor, the Helio X30. Having said that, it seems like Meizu might be working on yet another variant of the Meizu PRO 7 which is more powerful than the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC.

Meizu and Qualcomm actually signed a global licensing agreement back in December, and Meizu is expected to announce Snapdragon-powered smartphone (or more than one) this year, so yet another variant of the Meizu PRO 7 might be in the cards for the company. Having said that, this variant of the Meizu PRO 7 comes with 6GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while Meizu’s custom UI will be included on top of it, of course. This variant of the device managed to hit 1,969 points in the single-core test on Geekbench, while it managed to hit 6,536 points in the multi-core test. That is pretty much all the detail that Geekbench provided, though chances are that this phone will be identical to the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, aside from CPU and GPU units that will be included on the inside.

Now, if Meizu opts not to make any additional changes on the inside of this upcoming Meizu PRO 7 variant, then we’ll probably get a metal-clad smartphone with a secondary display on the back, and two 12-megapixel shooters above it. This handset will probably be made out of metal, just like the Meizu PRO 7 (Plus), and a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display will probably be included in this package as well. A 2-inch AMOLED panel will be included on the back of this device, and Meizu’s mBack multifunctional key will be placed below this phone’s display. The device will ship with Meizu’s mCharge fast charging solution, and this device will offer two SIM card slots as well. A 3,500mAh non-removable battery will probably be included as well, and it remains to be seen when will this phone land, if it will land at all, stay tuned.

