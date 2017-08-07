Snap Looking To Crack Down On Snapchat Feature Leaks

Snap Inc is looking to cut down even further on the number of leaks coming out of the company, sources close to the company have claimed, following a recent leak about a now-implemented feature called Snap Maps. Non-disclosures and limiting the knowledge held by any single employee are common tactics when any company is trying to keep new products under wraps. However, sources close to the company say that Snap has now started adding new measures to prevent leaks.

First, employees who have access to features that are undergoing internal testing do have to sign a standard non-disclosure form. Moreover, when the app is launched on their devices, a warning appears – taking a sizeable portion of the screen to remind testers that they are not entitled to provide any information about the upcoming features to any non-employee. The company most likely won’t be able to do away with letting employees use unreleased features entirely since giving those users access can have an undeniably beneficial impact on both testing and development. However, after the aforementioned feature was leaked, the company’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, is cutting back on the number of its employees who have access to unreleased features and sources say that fewer employees will have access to any unpublicized functionalities. That almost certainly means new criteria for employees who want to get in on the testing process, though those criteria have not been revealed so far. It could also result in longer test cycles or an increase in initial bugs found in new updates since there will be fewer people to note any issues during development.

Bearing that in mind, there has been a pretty significant shift away from secrecy and leaks have become a nearly daily occurrence in the mobile industry – with rumors and reveals affecting nearly every manufacturer and major app developer well before any official announcements are made. That can help to build anticipation for new features and products, but Spiegel’s position on the matter remains firm. Leaks can be a problem in terms of keeping new features exclusive, at least for a while. It also isn’t unfeasible that Snap could succeed in cracking down on those, although similar tactics haven’t always worked for all other tech companies.