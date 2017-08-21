Slate Gray OnePlus 5 With 8GB Of RAM Launches In India

OnePlus has just announced the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage in India. This announcement follows the general OnePlus 5 announcement in India which occurred back in June, when the company introduced the 6GB RAM Slate Gray variant with 64GB of storage, and the Midnight Black 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of native storage. In addition to that, the company also soft launched the Soft Gold Limited Edition OnePlus 5 in India, and that variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

Having said that, the newly-launched OnePlus 5 Slate Gray model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 37.999 ($593) in the country, which is the same price of the Midnight Black model, and that was to be expected as these two models are completely identical, side from their paint jobs, of course. The device is already available in India, and you can purchase it exclusively via Amazon India, if you’d like. Having said that, the OnePlus 5 was originally announced (global launch) back in June, and this phone is made out of metal, while it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner and a dual camera setup on its back. The OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, and the device, in general, is available in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants which come with 64GB and 128GB of storage. 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel camera units are available on the back of the OnePlus 5, while a single 16-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of this smartphone.

A 3,300mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, while you’ll find OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin on top of it. The OnePlus 5 also comes with Dash Charge fast charging, which is the company’s proprietary fast charging technology, and it’s also worth noting that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, along with the Adreno 540 GPU. The OnePlus 5 also offers two SIM card slots, you’ll find two nano SIM slots inside of this smartphone. If you’d like to know more about the device, read our full review of this handset.

