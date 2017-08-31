Skullcandy Announces Hesh 3 Wireless Headphones For €129,99

Skullcandy has announced the Hesh 3 wireless headphones for €129,99, building off of its bestselling pair of Bluetooth headphones by completely redesigning them and offering a few different colors so consumers have a choice in picking up a pair that best fits their personal tastes. The Skullcandy Hesh 3 wireless headphones boast high-grade audio and they come in a portable design as the earcups are foldable so you can more easily pack them up and take them with you wherever you go. Considering the price point, these might be a nice alternative to the much more expensive Sony MDR 1000X wireless headphones which generally go for about $350-$400

Because these are wireless they will have an internal battery that will need to be recharged from time to time, but that shouldn’t be an issue for most as Skullcandy designed the Hesh 3 with a rapid charge technology so you can juice them up as fast as possible. According to Skullcandy, just ten minutes on the charger will give the Hesh 3 an extra three hours of battery life, which could be just enough time to get you through the last leg of a trip or commute. From a full charge the Hesh 3 are also capable of delivering up to 22 hours of battery life so it’s also quite possible that you may not need to utilize the rapid charge function very often, though battery life will likely vary user to user.

For those that value good quality audio, Skullcandy has used an integrated digital amplifier for boosting the sound of your music, and the ear cushions are made from memory foam which will help keep the headphones comfortable during long periods of use, but should also help reduce incoming background noise to ensure that what you’re hearing the most is the audio of whatever you’re listening to. There are also physical buttons on the headphones for managing incoming calls, as well as managing playback of your audio tracks and for adjusting the volume up and down. Skullcandy mentions that for European consumers the headphones will launch on Skullcandy’s EU website on September 1st and will be available in a variety of color options that will include Gray, Blue, Red, and Black. For all other consumers, the Hesh 3 wireless headphones will be launching on October 1st, so there is a small wait for anyone else outside of Europe to get their hands on these.