Sketchy Huawei Mate 10 Renders Leak Along With Specs

The Huawei Mate 9 was one of the best smartphones of last year, and some new info surfaced regarding its successor, the Huawei Mate 10. According to the source, the Huawei Mate 10 will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is Huawei’s upcoming flagship processor. In addition to that, the source claims that the Mate 10 will ship with 6GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. On top of that, the phone is said to cost 4,000 Yuan ($599) in China, at least if the provided info is to be believed. Now, along with these specs, you can also check out several renders that surfaced, and even though the phone showcased in those renders looks really sleek, and comes with really thin bezels, chances are these are only concept images.

Now, the inclusion of the Kirin 970 SoC is to be expected, as the Mate-branded handsets usually get to use Huawei’s new flagship processors first, and the Kirin 970 will become available by the time Mate 10 launches. A report actually surfaced yesterday, saying that the Kirin 970 has entered mass production, and if true, Huawei probably already has one working in the Huawei Mate 10 and is getting ready to release this phablet. The Kirin 970 will be manufactured using a 10nm manufacturing process, and it will be clocked at 2.8GHz or 3GHz, it seems. 6GB of RAM is to be expected as well, as it’s slowly becoming a standard for flagship devices, and there’s even a chance that Huawei might opt to manufacture an 8GB RAM variant of the Huawei Mate 10 as well, who knows. The aforementioned 4,000mAh battery will probably be non-removable, as the Huawei Mate 10 is expected to be made out of metal, but not much info surfaced regarding its design, so we’ll have to wait and see what materials will Huawei opt for this time around.

The Huawei Mate 9 shipped with a 5.9-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) panel, and its successor will probably retain that display size, or perhaps make a jump to a 6-inch panel. The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to ship with considerably thinner bezels, though, so it is possible that the Mate 10 will have a noticeably smaller footprint than the Huawei Mate 9. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Huawei Mate 10, and on top of it, you’ll get Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin, probably a new version of EMUI.

