Silver Huawei Nova 2 Plus Surfaces In A New Teaser Video

Huawei is set to launch a Silver version of the Nova 2 Plus on August 3. This comes after the Chinese electronics manufacturer posted a teaser video promoting the device. The video shows a lady holding the upcoming Silver phone in her hand, and her reflection can be seen on the back of the handset, with the promo implying how the device is able to serve as a traditional mirror, i.e. ship with a highly reflective finish. The device sports a very similar texture to that found on the Silver Edition of the Xiaomi Mi 6, and it is currently unknown whether the Nova 2 Plus will have a metal rear or one made of glass. The Nova 2 Plus is currently available in five colors, namely Rose Gold, Streamer Gold, Green, Aurora Blue, and Obsidian Black, all of which sport a metal unibody design.

The Nova 2 Plus was launched back in May, and it happens to be a follow-up to the Nova Plus which was revealed last year. In terms of specs, the device packs mid-range hardware including a 5.5-inch full HD display panel. Under the hood, it conceals the octa-core Kirin 659 processor produced by Huawei and equipped with the Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. Memory-wise, the Nova 2 Plus comes with 4GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot located on the device. It is a selfie-oriented smartphone and thus sports a 20-megapixel camera on its front. Meanwhile, the rear panel of the handset comes with a dual camera setup, comprised of a 12-megapixel shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Keeping the lights on is a decent 3,340mAh non-removable battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port located on the bottom of the phone. Android 7.0 Nougat is part of the package, and Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.0 can be found on top of it. This dual-SIM device comes with a fingerprint scanner located on its rear plate and a 3.5mm headphone jack. No specific pricing details have yet been revealed by the Chinese original equipment manufacturer, though it’s understood that this particular model of the Nova 2 Plus won’t be any more expensive than its counterparts which start at around $370. Refer to the source link below to watch the latest Nova 2 Plus teaser in action.