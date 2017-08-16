Sharp’s AQUOS S2 Goes Out Of Stock In China In 1 Day

The Sharp AQUOS S2 has gone out of stock in China in just one day after it went up for sale on Chinese online retailer JD.com, which seems to suggest that there was quite a bit of interest in the phone from consumers. The Sharp AQUOS S2 for those in the U.S. is the device which has been hailed as resembling the upcoming Essential PH-1, with almost no bezels on the entire display and a small cutout along the top edge of the screen for the front-facing camera.

According to recent reports, the AQUOS S2, which went on sale on August 14th, was completely out of stock by August 15th, and it appears JD.com won’t have the device back in stock until August 18th, which is this Friday. The phone will cost consumers in China a total of 2499 Yuan, but it will reportedly only be available for purchase to those who register to buy the phone once it’s available again. This could mean that there will be limited stock of the device, as only allowing those who register to buy the phone would allow JD.com to control how many consumers are actually able to make the purchase.

While the base model starts at 2499 Yuan, JD.com will also have an international model available for sale that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space for 3499 Yuan, though it is worth noting that this model is also out of stock. For those that may not want to wait, the international model also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage just like the non-international model and is priced at 2799 Yuan, and that model seems to be available currently in both Black and White options, at least according to JD.com’s listing page for it at the time of writing. Considering how quickly the initial stock of the phone flew off the shelves, consumers shouldn’t expect stock of the 4GB RAM/64GB storage international model to last very long. Meaning if you’re looking to get one for yourself, you should probably considering doing so as soon as you possibly can or at the very least register to buy just in case.