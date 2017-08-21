Sharp FS8008 Gets Certified By TENAA With 6GB Of RAM

Sharp had introduced the AQUOS S2 handset quite recently, and it seems like the company is working on a new variant of this phone. The Sharp FS8008 just got certified by TENAA, and judging by its specifications, it will be on par with the Sharp AQUOS S2, though it won’t sport a ‘bezel-less’ display like the Sharp AQUOS S2. This smartphone also seems to be made out of plastic, and its back side actually resembles the Sharp AQUOS S2 a bit, as this phone will also ship with a vertically aligned dual camera setup on its back.

Having said that, Sharp’s branding will be present below the display of this device, and also on its back. The phone will sport two capacitive buttons, which will flank the phone’s home key / fingerprint scanner. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are included on the right-hand side of this smartphone. The Sharp FS8008, according to TENAA, sports a 5.5-inch 2040 x 1080 display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. You will also be able to expand its storage via a microSD card up to 128GB. This handset will be fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, and this is probably the Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660 that we’re looking at here. A 2,390mAh battery will be included in this package, and it will not be removable, in case you were wondering. Two 12-megapixel snappers will be placed on the back of the Sharp FS8008, while a single 8-megapixel camera will be included on the phone’s front side. Bluetooth 4.2 will be included in this package as well, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone. Only the white variant of this smartphone is listed on TENAA, though chances are Sharp will introduce more than one color option for the Sharp FS8008. The Sharp FS8008 will measure 141.8 x 72.04 x 7.9mm, while it will weigh 145 grams.

As most of you know by now, Foxconn acquired Sharp a while back, and since then, the company had promised to release a number of ‘bezel-less’ devices in China. The Sharp AQUOS S2 is one such device, but it seems like the Sharp FS8008 does not belong in that category, still, this phone will land to China in the near future. Sharp is expected to introduce this smartphone in the coming weeks, stay tuned.