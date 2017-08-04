Sharp Confirms Bezel-Less Aquos S2 August 8 Announcement

Sharp has now announced that its latest smartphone, the Aquos S2 will be officially announced on August 8. The confirmation was made yesterday via a company press release and in spite of announcing the phone’s announcement, the company also confirmed some of the main and notable aspects that will be on offer with the AQUOS S2.

For instance, this is going to be another phone that places a focus on being ‘bezel-less’ as Sharp has confirmed that the Aquos S2 will make use of a 84.95% screen-to-body ratio. In confirming this point, Sharp also confirmed that the display on offer will measure in at 5.5-inches. Albeit due to the screen-to-body ratio, within a body that is more associated with a 5-inch smartphone. As for the actual bezels (or lack thereof), the announcement confirms that the Aquos S2 is a tri-bezel-less display which presumably means the bottom portion of the front panel will retain some level of bezel. Which is in line with what had been expected before this official announcement, due to the various leaked images and renders that had come through during the past few weeks showcasing a smartphone that is bezel-less on the top and two sides, with a small bezel on the bottom of the phone.

Interestingly, while bottom bezels are often left in place to accommodate a home button/fingerprint reader, those same leaked images have also come with the suggestion that the Aquos S2 will include an embedded (in/on-screen) fingerprint sensor. While still unconfirmed, the common consensus is that even the fourth bezel will be fairly limited. Another interesting point to note is that while there has been a fairly consistent level of rumors and speculation surrounding the Aquos S2 over the last few weeks, virtually all of those reports have focused on the display, its size, aspect ratio, resolution, and design. With very little details coming through on what else the Aquos S2 will offer by way of specs and features. Although there has been some suggestions that the Aquos S2 will feature 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), and powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or the Snapdragon 660. In either case, the August 8 launch will take place in China, and at the moment it seems unlikely that the Aquos S2 will make it to many markets, if any, outside of China.