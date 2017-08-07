Sharp Aquos S2 Camera Samples Surface Prior To Launch

Foxconn Technology Group’s Senior VP, Dr. Luo Zhongsheng, has just shared a couple of camera samples from the Sharp Aquos S2. Sharp had confirmed that the Aquos 2 will be announced on August 8 in Beijing, which is not something we’re used to seeing, as Sharp mainly introduced smartphones in Japan, well, until now. Foxconn actually acquired Sharp a while back, and it was earlier announced that a couple of the company’s ‘bezel-less’ devices will be introduced in China, and it seems like the Sharp Aquos S2 will be the first one.

Now, if you take a look at the provided photo samples, you’ll be able to see that the Sharp Aquos S2 actually managed to pull out some respectable shots, even in low-lit environments. Colors seem to be spot on in pictures that were taken in well-lit scenarios, even though there seems to be quite a bit of sharpening going on in the picture with Sharp’s logo, though that could compression’s fault, as all of these images were compressed. Now, several images in the gallery down below were taken in some sort of a bar, at night, and these are images of various drinks that we can take a look at here. These images are not too dark, quite the contrary, they seem to be well balanced, and the colors are also really good here, while the backgrounds is properly blurred out. Speaking of which, the Sharp Aquos S2 is expected to sport two camera sensors on the back, and these sample shots confirm that, as on some of them, there’s a dual camera symbol in the lower left corner. Now, the Sharp Aquos S2 is expected to sport one regular, and one telephoto lens, which will make it possible for the phone to capture images with bokeh effect, several of which you can check out in the gallery down below.

The Sharp Aquos S2 will probably be made out of metal and glass, at least that’s what recent leaks suggested, and the phone is also expected to sport really thin bezels all around. The device will almost certainly sport a vertical dual camera setup, and it will ship with Android Nougat out of the box. In-display fingerprint scanner had also been rumored for this device, but chances are that will not happen. Several alleged Sharp Aquos 2 renders surfaced at the end of last month, but it is possible that those are only concept renders. The device will be announced tomorrow, so stay tuned.