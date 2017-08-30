Several Galaxy Phones On Verizon Now Getting Aug. 2017 Patch

Verizon is currently updating several Samsung devices with the August 2017 Android security patch. Those include the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, and the Galaxy Note 5. Aside from the latest security patch, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will also receive additional enhancements to select features. For example, the face recognition functionality of the two smartphones may now unlock the handset instantaneously through its new “Faster Recognition” option, while the Always-On Display will now show alarm notifications properly. In addition to that, the user can now choose to hide the navigation bar by double-tapping the “show and hide button” which should avert any accidental changes to the navigation bar’s configuration. Meanwhile, the Smart Switch and Caller ID apps for the Galaxy S8 have both been updated to the latest version, while the issues regarding app update notifications on Bixby, and music playback in vehicles after getting a call have also been fixed. For the manufacturer’s enterprise customers, the software upgrade should also improve both virtual private network (VPN) connections and container initialization of Knox.

The carrier provides its subscribers with several options to update their handsets; users may either choose to wait for a notification, stating that the software package has been downloaded and ready to install, or proceed to the smartphone’s settings and tap on the “Check for Updates” option. Before the upgrade process begins, the user should back up their files and images stored in the handset, and ensure that the device’s battery has sufficient charge to last through the entire procedure. In addition, the device should have enough free storage space to temporarily keep the software package before it is installed.

Both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will receive Android 8.0 Oreo within the next few months, while the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy Note 5 aren’t expected to get any major OS updates in the future. It is also unlikely that any older Galaxy handsets will receive an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo, as the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) traditionally supports its high-end handsets with two years of major system updates.