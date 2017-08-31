Sennheiser Intros Three New In-Ear Headphones At IFA 2017

German audio equipment manufacturer Sennheiser introduced three new in-ear headphones at this year’s IFA trade show in Berlin, including two wireless models called the MOMENTUM Free and CX 7.00BT, as well as a pair of wired earphones marketed as the IE 80 S. Prices have yet to be decided but the two wireless models will be available from October, whereas the wired model will launch at some point in September.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Free wireless in-ear headphones present custom-machined stainless steel sound tunnels for superior acoustic precision, detailed vocal projection, and powerful bass response combining together to deliver the signature MOMENTUM sound, according to the manufacturer. The earbuds rely on Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity coupled with support for Qualcomm’s aptX codec for high-definition Bluetooth and keeping audio and video in perfect sync. In addition, the MOMENTUM Free features an in-line microphone and a three-button remote for making calls and controlling music playback, and can also connect with up to two devices simultaneously, thus supporting three-way calling. The unit is powered by a battery promising six hours of usage and the leather case in which the earphones are shipped includes ear adapters in four different sizes. Next in line are the Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless earphones taking advantage of Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and Qualcomm apt-X codecs. Like the MOMENTUM Free, the CX 7.00BT offers multi-connection capabilities and 3-way calling. In addition, the earphones can be easily paired with smartphones through an NFC chip, and draw energy from a battery providing up to ten hours of usage and a full recharge time of only 1.5 hours.

Last but not least, the Sennheiser IE 80 S is a direct sequel to the IS 80, promising an enhanced fit and unique sound functions, according to the OEM. The earbuds aim to improve on the classic formula and feature a new design with an interchangeable cable, as well as Comply memory foam ear tips. Pricing details remain unknown, but given their specifications, the Sennheiser IE 80 S will likely be the most affordable product from the new lineup. For added context, the previous Sennheiser IE 80 model carries a price tag of $359. The new version will launch in September, one month ahead of the other two models, with retail prices set to be disclosed shortly.