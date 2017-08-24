Selfie-Focused Vivo V7 Plus To Launch In India On Sept. 7

Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, is getting ready to introduce a new selfie-focused smartphone called the Vivo V7+. The company already sent out invitations to the launch event, scheduled to take place on September 7 in Mumbai, India. The event invite touts an advanced selfie camera and offers a glimpse of the front panel of the upcoming smartphone, revealing a large display with extremely thin bezels and no physical home button. Vivo made no mention of specs so far, but the invite does highlight that the Vivo V7+ will “redefine the selfie experience with the revolutionary selfie camera.”

With the selfie trend still going strong, smartphone makers aim to capitalize on the trend and cater to selfie lovers, and Vivo is one of them. The company has already launched smartphones with dual selfie cameras such as the Vivo V5 series, and it’s likely that the upcoming Vivo V7+ will sport a dual front camera setup as well so it can deliver higher-quality selfies. The front panel shown on the event invite indicates that the smartphone will have a sleek design and since it doesn’t have a physical home button, it should come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The power button and volume rocker seem to be on the right side of the device, but no additional details are visible in this image. While no official specs have been confirmed yet for the handset, some recent reports offered a glimpse of what to expect.

The Vivo V7+ is rumored to come with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a fullHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a hefty 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. A 3,500mAh battery will reportedly keep things up and running, while Android 7.0 Nougat will fire up the software side. No information is currently available regarding when the Vivo V7+ will actually go on sale and how much it will cost, but the company should offer all launch and availability details at its upcoming event on September 7. The smartphone is expected to cost between Rs. 25,000 (roughly $390) and Rs. 30,000 (about $468), but it’s all in the rumor state until the formal unveiling.