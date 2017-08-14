SEIKO GPS Sports Watch Passes Through FCC

A SEIKO GPS Sports Watch has passed through the FCC recently, coming with the model number J-367, and based on the image above it comes with a heart rate sensor embedded in the back of the device just like many of today’s smartwatches and other fitness wearables, like the Gear S3. This wouldn’t be the first device in SEIKO’s lineup which carries GPS technology, as it unveiled the Astron GPS Solar watch earlier this year, but that’s also likely quite a bit different from this particular offering as the FCC documents label this as a GPS Sports Monitor, and SEIKO doesn’t currently seem to have anything that fits that description listed on its website.

While the FCC listing doesn’t have any information on specs or anything other than the one single image of just the backside of the watch case, there are somethings which can be picked up from the image. It’s quite obviously going to connect to a mobile device via Bluetooth technology as Bluetooth is listed on the FCC label, likely for internet and an ability to transfer information captured by the watch to the connected phone, not unlike other fitness trackers and smartwatches.

The watch will also have detachable straps allowing the user to replace and swap out the straps in the event that they need to be replaced or the user simply wants a different style. This is evident by the tiny latch you can see on the backside of the bottom strap. While this may not necessarily be the final production-ready design, it appears that SEIKO could ship this watch with silicone straps, which is pretty common with other sports wearables, and it looks like it will support wireless charging and come with a charging dock or magnetic charging cable judging by the contacts on the back that sit along the left edge. The FCC label also lists something called ProSense, which could be part of the technology inside of the device, perhaps relating to a particular feature, and it looks like the watch will have three buttons on one side as well as two buttons on the other, though it isn’t clear what each of these will do just yet. In addition to this new device, it looks like it will be part of a lineup of fitness-related watches from the company, as two other wearables from SEIKO were certified by the FCC back in July.