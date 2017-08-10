SEGA Forever Classic Collection Expands With New Games Added

Whether you are interested in classic console games like Sonic the Hedgehog, or classic casino games like Slots Free, there are Android apps and games designed to bring those classics back to life. However, recently Sega took this approach to the next level by resurrecting some of its most iconic gaming titles for the mobile generation. The Sega Forever ‘Classic Collection’ started up towards the end of June and brought with in five very well-known Sega games. Such as Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, Phantasy Star II, and of course, Sonic the Hedgehog.

Which although good in itself, there are plenty of more console games that could be ported over. Speaking of which, Sega did announce that additional games would also become available in due course, and it now seems as though more have. Back towards the end of last month Sega made available The Revenge of Shinobi and this week, the company has now made available, Ristar (otherwise known as Ristar the Shooting Star). The former of which is likely to be the more well-known game as the Shinobi series of games were extremely popular in the late 80s and early 90s. Even making a comeback in 2011 with Shinobi 3D on the Nintendo 3DS. In either case both of the titles are worth a play. For reference, both Ristar and The Revenge of Shinobi hail from the Sega Genesis (Mega Drive) era. Although they were a fair few years apart, with The Revenge of Shinobi launching back in 1989 and Ristar in 1995.

As for the new versions, as these are now compatible with Android they should pretty much work on most smartphones and tablets. In fact, some of the Sega Forever Android collection also work on Android TV. Although in some cases, gameplay is a little limited, with some also needing to be sideloaded. For instance, The Revenge of Shinobi is already listing support for Android TV with the Xiaomi Mi Box and the NVIDIA SHIELD both listed as compatible devices on the Google Play Store. On the other hand, Ristar is not showing any Android TV compatibility at the moment, although it may still work if sideloaded. In either case, both games are now available to download through the Google Play Store for free, although both do require an in-app purchase to unlock their full functionality and/or get rid of the ads.