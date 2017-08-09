Scrapped R&D Equipment From Google Glass Is Selling On eBay

Now that Google Glass has been repositioned firmly into the enterprise space, equipment allegedly associated with the creation of the now defunct Explorer edition has cropped up for sale on eBay. The objects are being sold by eBay seller “product54_corp,” who claims that he was able to get his hands on them through a surplus lot purchase from Google when the Explorer program came to an end. That reportedly included a wealth of equipment used in both the manufacturing process and in the research and development leading up to the product’s release. Additionally, the seller has listed spare parts and other oddities which are said to have been tied to the search giant’s Glass project.

Among the items for sale from the lot purchase are spare parts, as mentioned above. Those include spare prisms, batteries, camera parts, debugging chips, and more. There is no way of knowing whether Google or its parent company, Alphabet, will release another Glass product aimed at the general public. So, for those who managed to get their hands on a pair of Google’s Explorer Edition Glass while they were still available, any of those parts could be invaluable in keeping the wearable up and running for as long as possible. The seller also claims that another item, listed as a “Google Glass Explorer RARE Aluminum MOLD PLY GLASS FRAME LINE Machined die,” could help with repairing the original smart glasses. Beyond that, the seller has listed a Robotic Assembly Unit, test prisms of various shapes and sizes which are listed as likely being part of the research and development process for Glass, and a Hologram Silicon Wafer Chip. The latter in that list is also claimed to have been part of work done by Google into hologram technology associated with that R&D. Unfortunately, there’s no way to verify that claim since the seller has indicated that there is no logo or marking to identify what it is or what it was used for. The assumption was most likely made on the basis that the entire lot appeared to be comprised of things related to Google Glass.

As to pricing, the seller indicates that prices are a fair estimate for the items and prices range from around $100 per item up to more than $300 per item. The seller has also enabled eBay’s “Best Offer” option, allowing potential customers to make their own offers. Shipping options are also flexible if more than one item is purchased. Bearing those things in mind, the items may not be up for sale for long, so anybody interested in owning a piece of Google’s history should head over to the source link below.