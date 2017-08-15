Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt Now Boasts Android Support

Consumer electronics manufacturer Schlage on Tuesday announced expanded support for its Sense Smart Deadbolt, noting that the Internet of Things (IoT) device is now also compatible with Android smartphones. Additionally, the Allegion-owned firm also unveiled the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, a creation designed to be plugged into a wall and communicate with an Android or iOS device, sending lock status and a number of other information pertaining to Schlage’s Internet-enabled deadbolt. The Sense Wi-Fi Adapter can also be used as a remote control for one’s door lock, the company confirmed.

The Sense Smart Deadbolt can be controlled using the main Schlage Sense app that’s available for download from the Google Play Store. Being designed as a companion app for Schlage’s hardware products, the app is offered to users free of charge. Using the mobile tool is the essential step in setting up the Sense Smart Deadbolt that’s advertised as being extremely simple and straightforward to use, with Schlage noting how its solution allows consumers to make their locks smarter without having another home automation system in place or paying a monthly subscription fee to anyone, including Allegion’s subsidiary. Once installed, the Sense Smart Deadbolt allows you to create 30 access codes that you can give to people you trust, thus providing them with a simple method of unlocking whatever you opted to protect with the system. The codes themselves are also customizable and can be scheduled, i.e. set up to only work during specific time frames and hence serve as guest codes that can be used during visiting hours you define yourself.

The Sense Wi-Fi Adapter that Schlage is selling separately can be used in conjunction with the Sense Smart Deadbolt, providing you with a simple method of checking on the status of the lock, i.e. finding out if someone left the door unlocked. The same gadget will also communicate with the Schlage Sense app and send you notifications whenever someone locks or unlocks the door. The Sense Smart Deadbolt is currently retailing for $229 and can be purchased from Home Depot, Lower, Build, and Apple, with the latter partnering with Schlage due to the fact that its offerings are also compatible with iOS devices. Alternatively, Amazon Prime members can currently save $30 on the product by following the banner below. The Sense Wi-Fi Adapter is selling for $69.99 and can be purchased from the same retailers.