Saygus Announces That The V2 Has Gone Through The FCC

Saygus recently took to Twitter to announce that it had put its crowdfunded smartphone, the V2, through the FCC’s certification process. The tweet mentioned that some of the LTE bands are “still in process,” without clarifying on the matter. As of this writing, there are no recent filings from Saygus in the FCC database, but if Saygus has indeed submitted the phone to the FCC for approval to operate, it may take a while for the device and the application to be reviewed, and even longer for the approved filing to be posted publicly by the FCC. If all of that is the case, it seems a bit strange for Saygus to say that the phone “passed the FCC” before the public listing for it has been posted. It is entirely possible that the tweet is mistaken and the result of a clerical error, but if it’s true, then Saygus V2 backers may finally be near the end of their long wait.

Provided that the FCC ends up publicizing the V2’s certification soon, its report could reveal some information on exactly what backers can expect when the phone finally ships. According to some of the more recent updates from Saygus, buyers who have been around since the original days of the phone can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 801 that they originally ordered. The other specs still mostly match the originally announced ones, including a 5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 screen, 3GB of RAM, a 21-megapixel back camera, 13-megapixel front camera, and a 3,200mAh battery. Recent updates have also mentioned the inclusion of a USB Type-C port while confirming that the device is still set to ship with 128GB of internal storage and two MicroSD card slots.

The Saygus V2 has a long history of grand announcements and seemingly endless delays. Originally debuted at CES 2015, the phone was subject to multiple delays over the years. Saygus interrupted the usual pattern of delays last year in May, saying that the phone was being readied for final production and the shipping of review units, but that promise never materialized. The device has been seen hands-on in public appearances, but no units have shipped yet, review or otherwise. Backers can still take solace in the fact that Saygus has been keeping up with mobile SoC technology by upgrading the device to ensure that when it finally reaches consumers, it will boast contemporary specs.