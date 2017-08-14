Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro Will Have 5-ATM Water Resistance

Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro is reportedly coming with a 5-ATM water resistance rating and a handful of other improvements that will put this tracker more than a step up from the original Gear Fit2 device that Samsung launched a while back. The 5-ATM rating is going to be an important factor as it plays into another one of the improvements that Samsung has made to the device this time around – swim tracking. Yes, Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro will be able to track your various stats anytime you decide to take a swim, bolstering what is likely to be an already robust collection of different activities that can be tracked by the wearable.

Samsung isn’t just improving the tracker’s water resistance capabilities, it’s also adding more functionality in other areas. Taking a page from the book of its development with the Gear S3, the Gear Fit2 Pro will have support for Spotify offline so users will be able to listen to their music playlists from their Spotify accounts without needing the smartphone to be connected. A pair of Bluetooth earphones will still be needed of course, but this will be another nice feature to have on hand for those who really want to hone in on their exercise without having the distractions that might come along with bringing a smartphone on a run.

Since this is officially going to be called the Gear Fit2 Pro, it’s possible that it will be released as an addition to the original model, though at this time it’s unclear when Samsung plans to launch the new device, and what it plans to charge consumers for it. Though considering its improvements it could be a bit more than the Gear Fit2 was at launch, but it could also come out at the same cost as the original Gear Fit2 is now older and can be picked up below its initial retail price. If you weren’t a fan of the clasp on the original Gear Fit2, the Gear Fit2 Pro may just be to your liking as it’s said to come with a new watch-style clasp, which for some might provide a more comfortable fit, no pun intended. Though it’s not guaranteed, it’s pretty likely that Samsung may unveil the Gear Fit2 Pro at its Unpacked event next week, and this could be in addition to the Gear Fit Pro which recently showed up at the FCC, which comes with a round-ish design as opposed to this more rectangular style.