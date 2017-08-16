Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Now Best-Selling Android Phone Globally

Strategy Analytics has revealed its smartphone shipment estimates for Q2 2017 and Samsung managed to lead Android’s portion by a sizeable margin. That’s thanks to the company’s widely popular and Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, grabbing 2.8 percent and 2.5 percent of the market share respectively. Apple’s iPhone 7 variants did manage to take the top position with around 8.9 percent of the global market, according to the analysis, and Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A fell in at the fifth spot with 1.5 percent of the market. The top five devices collectively captured around 15.7 percent of the total worldwide smartphone market. The total number of devices shipped globally during Q2 2017, according to Executive Director of Strategy Analytics Neil Mawston, came in at a “robust 360.4 million units.” That’s an overall growth of around 5.5 percent year-over-year – or just short of 19 million more smartphones sold in Q2 as during the same quarter last year.

By the numbers, the percentages translate to Samsung moving around 10.2 million Galaxy S8 devices and 9 million Galaxy S8+ devices around the world. That’s largely down to the device’s curved-screen design, collection of popular of apps, and what is said to be best-in-class distribution on a global scale. Those results and Strategy Analytics attribution probably won’t come as too much of a surprise, with consideration for other honors recently picked up by the company from the EISA as well. Xiaomi, meanwhile, managed to sell around 5.5 million of its Redmi 4A handsets for the quarter. Strategy Analytics says that the company’s solid holding in the top ten comes down to its continued use of online sales strategies and distributors to grow its presence across Asia and other markets.

Although both Xiaomi and Samsung are doing quite well on a global scale, neither is necessarily content with the results either. Samsung will be hosting an Unpacked event on August 23 and is expected to reveal a brand new kind of Galaxy-branded wearable and a new addition to its popular Galaxy Note family of flagship smartphones – the Galaxy Note 8. Xiaomi, for its part, has previously unveiled plans to open as many as 2,000 new stores across a range of diverse markets around the world over the next three years – with a goal to push its brand to nearly every country.