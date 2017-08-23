Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 Hits AT&T Sep. 15th

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is finally official and while everything about the device in terms of hardware, design, and most of if not all of the features is out in the open, there is still the question of availability and pricing, something that many people will no doubt view as the most important factor of the device as those pieces of information ultimately lead to when they’ll be able to get their hands on the phone and what the cost will be out of pocket.

The good news for those that are on AT&T and looking to pick up this device is that just like Samsung’s own website with the unlocked version, the Galaxy Note 8 will be going up for pre-order tomorrow, August 24th, with the device officially launching on September 15th, though it’s possible that the pre-order devices will ship a little before this date and possibly arrive on people’s doorsteps early, as this happens with lots of flagship devices. That said there is no guarantee that AT&T will ship devices to the customers who pre-order early enough to where they arrive before the official launch date, but it certainly is possible.

As for the cost and what variations AT&T will carry, subscribers of the network will be able to pick up the Galaxy Note 8 in Black or Orchid Grey, and there will be multiple options for storage including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, though it hasn’t been specified if AT&T will carry more than the 64GB model. As for the price, the phone will be available on AT&T’s Next installment plan at $31.67 a month for 30 months, which is about $950 at full retail if customers just want to buy it outright. Those who buy the device between August 24th and September 24th will be able to pick a free gift, which can either be a Gear 360 Camera or the Galaxy Foundation Kit which contains a 128GB EVO+ microSD card and fast wireless charging convertible.

In addition AT&T is also offering its own promotional benefits with Galaxy Note 8 purchases. Customers who buy the Galaxy Note 8 and add DIRECTV to their package will save a total of $500 off a Samsung TV and be able to pick up a second Galaxy Note 8 for free. AT&T doesn’t specify if this is after a rebate, but that’s likely the case as that is how it usually happens. There will also be a promotion for anyone who needs a smartwatch, as Samsung will be offering the Gear S2 at $0.99 or the Gear S3 at $49.99 with the Galaxy Note 8 purchase, though it is worth mentioning that these will need to be with a 2-year agreement on the AT&T Next plan. Lastly, AT&T is also giving up to $200 for old phones if you trade them in when you buy the Galaxy Note 8, and all of those promotions are stackable, meaning you could end up getting to take advantage of all of them. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes equipped with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor for the U.S. model, and it comes with 6GB of RAM, as well as a Dual Camera setup on the back, making this Samsung’s first device to have two rear-facing camera sensors. Since this is a Note device it also comes with Samsung’s latest version of the S Pen, and it will be running with the latest version of the Samsung Experience as well, which be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat for the Android version. It’s also coming with the Infinity Display for an almost bezel-free design on the front, carrying over from Samsung’s popular Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships that launched earlier in the year.