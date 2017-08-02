Samsung’s Android-Powered SM-G9298 Flip Phone Is Official

Samsung’s Android-powered SM-G9298 flip phone is official with the company just having put the device’s landing page up on its China website. The phone is officially called the Leader 8, though over the past couple of months or so since it’s been making the rounds on the web as part of leaks and rumors it’s been known by its model number. The device will likely be sold on Samsung China’s web store eventually though at the time it looks like consumers may only be able to pick it up at retail stores where the phone is being sold. Having said that the phone hasn’t actually been released yet, but because it will be a China Mobile exclusive the website already lists physical locations where consumers will be able to purchase it once the device does officially go on sale.

As of right now there is no confirmed release date and Samsung hasn’t listed what the cost will be, but considering some of the specs it’s not likely to be an inexpensive smartphone. It may only come with a 4.2-inch screen on the inside as well as the outside, but both the screens are Full HD and both use Samsung’s extremely vivid Super AMOLED panels. The phone also comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with expandable storage support, and a 2,300mAh battery.

The phone is also made of Aviation-Grade Aluminum, save for the screens of course, and it features useful traits like the fingerprint sensor on the back which has support for Samsung Pay, as well as multi-function hot key on the inside which is configurable by the user to open up certain apps and functions. It even features wireless charging like all of Samsung’s most recent Galaxy flagships from the last couple of years. Camera-wise, the Leader 8 comes with a 12-megapixel sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front, so the cameras are nothing ground-breaking, nor are the rest of the specs, but it’s certainly seems well-equipped. The phone will only come in one color, Black, and is likely due to go on sale in the near future.