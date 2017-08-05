Samsung’s 2015 Flagships Receive Update From Verizon

American wireless carrier Verizon is rolling out a new update that will install Android security patches and fix a few bugs to several Samsung smartphones. The devices that will receive the new software include the Samsung Galaxy S5, the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge. The operating system upgrades can be identified through their version numbers, which is G900VVRU2DQF2 on the Samsung Galaxy S5, N910VVRS2CQE1 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and N915VVRU2CQF2 on the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge. The carrier stated in its release notes that it is deploying Android security patches to the aforementioned smartphones, but it did not clearly state what version of the patches is included in the package. The carrier has also resolved certain call-related bugs that the owners of the three smartphones are currently experiencing. Until recently, customers of the firm are having a hard time making calls to people subscribed on other carriers. In addition, the company has also fixed the problem with playing ring-back tones on calls made to non-Verizon devices.

Verizon subscribers who own any of the three handsets have several ways to update their devices. One of the options is to install the software over-the-air. People will have to wait for a notification stating that the update process may now begin. Once the “Install now” option is tapped, the handset will reboot and users will then be greeted by a screen where they need to press “OK” to commence the upgrading of the device. Otherwise, the entire procedure may be triggered manually by going to the “About phone” section of the device’s settings and choosing the “Check for Updates” option to begin searching for the new software package.

The Samsung Galaxy S5, the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge were launched by the South Korean tech giant back in the year 2015. These smartphones have Android 4.4 KitKat installed and was later updated to Android 5.0 Lollipop and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is likely that the devices will never receive Android 7.0 Nougat as Android manufacturers only deploy two major operating system upgrades to their smartphones. However, it will still receive security patches within the next few months and the handsets are still supported unofficially by custom ROMs.