Samsung Will Live Stream IFA 2017 Press Event On August 30

Samsung has just announced that it will live stream its August 30 press conference, which will be hosted at IFA in Berlin, over at the Tempodrom arena. Samsung says that it will give consumers a sneak peek at ‘its latest innovations, designed to cater to your new normal’. ‘Your New Normal’ is actually Samsung’s slogan for this press event, and judging by the animated image the company released, we’ll see some smart home tech announced at IFA, along with some wearables.

Samsung also added that this is an invite-only event, and that the company will show off products which are ‘designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday life’. The event itself is kicking off at 6PM (CET), while a link for the livestream will be published by the company when the time comes, and chances are that you’ll be able to find a link for the livestream, not only on the company’s official website, but also on Samsung Mobile’s official YouTube account, even though the company did not share any specific details just yet. Now, a couple of days ago, a report surfaced, saying that the company plans to introduce a new wearable at this event, and that’s quite likely. It is possible, and even probable, that the company plans to introduce a new ‘Gear S’ smartwatch at this press conference, as the Gear S3 was announced at IFA a year ago.

Now, in addition to the Gear S4, Samsung may also introduce the Gear Fit 2 Pro wearable at IFA, as that wearable has been leaking for quite some time now, and one of Samsung’s official websites even shared all the specs and images of the device already. Now, the Gear Fit 2 Pro will sport a Super AMOLED display, while it will also include Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity purposes. That wearable will sport a curved display, and needless to say, it will be aimed at fitness-oriented consumers. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was already announced in New York, but it is quite probable that Samsung will at least mention it during its keynote, and consumers will most probably be able to try out the Galaxy Note 8 during IFA in Berlin.