Samsung Will Live Stream Coldplay Tour Via Gear VR

Samsung will live stream Coldplay’s ongoing tour via Gear VR, as the company just announced a partnership between it and Live Nation to cover the concert when the band makes it to its Soldier Field stop. The “A Head Full Of Dreams” tour kicked off on March 16th last year, and will be stopping at Soldier Field later this month, with the live stream taking place on August 17th at 8:30 pm central time. Samsung notes that anyone with a Gear VR headset in over 50 countries will be able to tune in and experience a concert like never before, while also pointing out that this is a “first time ever” type of event so those who are fans of Coldplay and have the necessary equipment may definitely want to check this out.

To access the live stream, users will obviously need a compatible Galaxy smartphone along with the Gear VR headset, and from there they need only open up the Samsung VR app which is where they will be able to view the experience live as soon as it starts. That said, if anyone happens to unfortunately miss the live stream, Samsung VR will still offer up a replay of the concert for a limited time so you can still watch everything as if it were happening right in front of you, though it probably won’t be as exciting as the live event.

While anyone who has the Gear VR headset and a compatible device will be able to enjoy this experience, which in itself is likely to be an exciting thought for fans, the cherry on top so to speak is that Samsung is making the live stream available for free, meaning those who might have wanted to attend the concert but couldn’t, will be able to see it in VR live without having to spend a dime. It’s not the full concert experience and it surely won’t be just like going to the show and physically seeing it live, but it’s still a nice perk for anyone who has chosen Samsung’s hardware as their VR headset of choice. Samsung doesn’t say as much, but perhaps if this experience does well it will lead to other such events for different bands and artists.