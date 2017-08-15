Samsung Unveils the T5, Its Latest Portable SSD Offering

Samsung has had a line of portable SSD’s available for quite some time. With the T3 among the most popular. Today, Samsung announced the T5 which is its latest portable SSD offering and it is available with 250GB, 500GB, 1TB or 2TB of space. There are two colors, Alluring Blue for the 250GB and 500GB models and Deep Black for the larger 1TB and 2TB models here. Now these are SSD’s which means you’ll be getting some fairly fast speeds out of these, up to 540MB/s. It does also use USB 3.1, which is backwards compatible, so if you don’t have a USB3.1 compatible laptop or computer, you can still use this portable SSD, it’ll just be a tad slower.

While the main feature that a SSD has over a traditional HDD is speed, another is the fact that there are no moving parts. And because of this, the T5 is actually able to withstand drops up to 2 meters or 6.6 feet. Now it’s still recommended that you don’t drop the T5, but if that does happen, it should still be fine. The T5 does have a mobile app that is available for Android devices, allowing you to use it with your smartphone for transferring or accessing data when your computer is not around. Speaking of computers, Samsung has included a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable with the T5. So that it’ll work with virtually any computer out there, whether it’s new or old.

General availability for the Samsung T5 begins today, with the 250GB model going for $129. Now if you’ve checked out prices recently for a portable hard drive, you’ll know that you can pick up a 2TB hard drive for around half that price. It’s important to remember here that SSD’s are still far more expensive than HDD’s, since they are still much newer and more expensive to manufacturer. But prices are starting to go down. Samsung does included a three-year warranty with all of its T5 models. You can check out all of the models available using the link below. Currently it’s only available at Samsung’s website, but availability should open up to other retailers in the near future.