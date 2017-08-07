Samsung Unveils Bendable ‘U Flex’ Bluetooth Headphones

Samsung has revealed the U Flex, the latest pair of wireless headphones from the company. What sets the U Flex apart from conventional headphones is that it can bend and flex, making it durable and easy to store in tight places. It comes with a flexible neckband which can bend up to 100 degrees without breaking. To make it even more durable, the U Flex headphones are coated in P2i nano coating technology, protecting it from splashes, though this doesn’t make it water resistant. It will be available in three colors, namely Black, Blue and Ivory. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced by the South Korean electronics manufacturer.

In terms of internals, the U Flex headphones are equipped with two-way speaker units that consists of 11-millimeter woofers and 8-millimeter tweeters. According to Samsung, this allows the headset to provide users with a premium sound experience with powerful bass, clear highs, and deep mids resulting in a balanced sound across the frequency spectrum. In addition, the U Flex headphones have Scalable Codec technology from Samsung incorporated in it. This technology allows the headphones to maintain a stable Bluetooth connection to ensure music playback is not interrupted by ambient Wi-Fi signals. However, Scalable Codec is only compatible with certain Samsung devices which run on Android 7.0 Nougat or higher. On top of that, Samsung has stated that the headphones will last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it can be charged via a micro USB port.

Samsung has also kept its latest flagship smartphones and its Bixby virtual assistant in mind while designing the U Flex by including an integrated Active Key. Users can activate Bixby on their Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus by clicking the button on the headset. However, if users do not own a smartphone from the Galaxy S8 series, or rather not use the Active Key to activate Bixby, the button may be mapped to activate other features. This includes activating the Clock, Timer, Samsung Health and Favorites. However, users will have to download the Samsung Level app from the Google Play Store and remap the Active Key through it. Users will also be able to adjust the sound settings of the headphones through Samsung Level.