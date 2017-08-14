Samsung Teases The Galaxy Note 8 Launch With A New Video

Samsung Electronics on Monday released a new video teasing the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Note 8 that’s scheduled for next Wednesday, August 23. The short clip that can be seen below once again confirms that the new Unpacked event hosted by the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will debut the successor to the Galaxy Note 7 which will allow consumers to “do bigger things.” The upcoming unveiling will also be accompanied with a #DoWhatYouCant hashtag, though this particular tagline has yet to be elaborated by the company.

According to numerous reports about the device, the Galaxy Note 8 will look like a somewhat redesigned version of the Galaxy S8 Plus, featuring a slightly larger, 6.3-inch Infinity Display, i.e. a Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a QHD resolution. The phablet itself will have sharper corners than the Galaxy S8 Plus and also ship with an S Pen stylus which will reduce its battery capacity by 200mAh, with recent rumors suggesting that it’s set to be powered by a 3,300mAh unit which won’t be removable. The U.S. variant of the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 835, whereas the international model should ship with Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), and both are said to sport 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory at a minimum. The latter will be expandable via a microSD card slot by at least 256GB, and some markets are also set to receive a dual-SIM variant with a hybrid-SIM tray.

The Galaxy Note 8 will likely become Samsung’s first smartphone with a dual camera setup, with recent reports indicating that the company equipped its next flagship with two 12-megapixel sensors accompanied by a dual-LED flash and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. The device is expected to start hitting select markets in September, though recent rumors suggest that it may be available in the U.S. as early as this month. A number of industry insiders expect the Galaxy Note 8 to be one of Samsung’s most expensive smartphones to date, with previous leaks suggesting that the phone may cost over $1,000 in some European markets, though its U.S. price should still be around $900.