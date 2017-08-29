Samsung Still Undecided On Galaxy Note 8’s Price In Korea

Samsung had introduced its Galaxy Note 8 flagship recently, but it seems like the company still didn’t decide how much will the phone cost in its homeland, South Korea. This report comes from Yonhap News Agency, and it seems like there’s a good reason why Samsung still didn’t set a price for the Galaxy Note 8. South Korean government is pushing telecoms to cut down costs, and that whole deal seems to have prevented Samsung in setting a final price for its all-new flagship phablet.

Consumers in the US and some European markets are already able to pre-order this handset, but not South Korean consumers, they’re still waiting on Samsung to kick off pre-orders, and that will have to wait until the company actually sets a final price for the device. In any case, the 64GB storage model of the Galaxy Note 8 is priced at $950 in the US, and chances are it will have a similar price in South Korea as well, though it’s expected to be a bit more affordable over there. Rumors are claiming that it will cost around $890 in Korea once Samsung kicks off pre-orders, which means it will be more affordable than it is in the US and Europe, and yet it will be more expensive than the Galaxy Note 7 was when it launched last year, as the Galaxy Note 7 was launched for $870. Now, Samsung will probably kick off pre-orders for the phone in South Korea in the next week or so, September 7 at the latest, as the phone is due to launch on September 15. It’s also worth noting that the company’s mobile chief, DJ Koh, said that the company will do its best to price the phone below 1 million won ($888) in Korea.

The Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, and it’s similar to its Galaxy S8 siblings, though it comes with a less rounded design, and the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB of storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 SoCs fuel the Galaxy Note 8, as the company had introduced two different variants of this smartphone, and South Korea is getting the Exynos 8895 model of the Galaxy Note 8. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phablet, and Samsung’s custom UI comes included on top of it.