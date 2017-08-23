Samsung Spain Lists Gear Fit 2 Pro Alongside Its Specs

The Spanish division of Samsung Electronics prematurely listed the Gear Fit2 Pro wearable that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has yet to officially announce. The product appeared on the company’s website as the “Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro,” indicating that the firm may be moving away from stylizing the names of its fitness bands by joining words with numbers. The device is shown in red and black, though both variants feature a black body and seem to only differ by the colors of their bands, as can be seen in the gallery below. The listing reveals that the Gear Fit 2 Pro will ship with a 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 216 by 432 pixels capable of displaying 16 million colors and will be available in two sizes – S and L.

The devices are also listed as being compatible with Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, and the Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz standards. The Gear Fit 2 Pro will feature 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal flash memory, Samsung Spain revealed, noting how only half of the wearable’s native storage will be available to users while the rest is understood to be reserved for system apps and core services of the Tizen operating system. The fitness band comes equipped with a barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a heart rate monitor, in addition to packing a 200mAh battery that Samsung claims should provide users with three to four days of operation with regular use or up to five days with occasional usage. With GPS being enabled, the Gear Fit 2 Pro will be able to work up to nine hours on a single charge, the listing states.

The wearable is 51.3 x 25mm in size, though Samsung Spain’s page doesn’t reveal how thick it is and only discloses that it weighs 33g. The final detail revealed by the listing is the 5-ATM water resistance that all variants of the Gear Fit 2 Pro boast and while no information regarding the device’s pricing has been given, previous reports suggested that the wearable will retail for $199 in the United States and will presumably be somewhat more expensive in Europe. With the Gear Fit 2 Pro already being certified by the FCC and now appearing on Samsung Spain’s website, it seems likely that the Seoul-based company will officially announce it in the coming days, possibly at this year’s IFA 2017 which is scheduled to start on September 1.