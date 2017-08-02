Samsung SM-G9298 Smart Flip Phone Leaks Yet Again

Samsung’s upcoming SM-G9298 smart flip phone has been popping up like crazy in the last couple of weeks, and several new images just surfaced. We have seen the Samsung SM-G9298 from pretty much every angle thus far, and these two new real life images let you check out the phone from the front and back once again. As you can see, Samsung’s branding is present on both sides, and you can see one of the phone’s displays here as well, as the phone is pictured in its closed state, we don’t actually get to see its keypad or anything of the sort.

The Samsung SM-G9298 will be made out of metal and glass, which is easily noticeable in the provided images, and it will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner which will be included right below the phone’s main camera snapper. Now, we won’t have to wait for long until this phone becomes official, as it is set to launch tomorrow in China. This handset will not sport a Bixby button, like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, it will come with your standard side-facing physical keys setup, its power / lock button will be included on the right, while the phone’s volume rocker will be placed on the left. Now, the Samsung SM-G9298 got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), and thanks to that listing, we pretty much know what to expect in the spec department.

If TENAA is to be believed, the Samsung SM-G9298 will sport a 4.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display, and it is possible that we’ll get an identical display on the outer portion of the phone’s back, and the inner portion once you open up the device. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor will fuel this smartphone, and it will pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. A 12-megapixel snapper will be placed on the back of the Samsung SM-G9298, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter will be placed on the front side of the device. A 2,300mAh battery will be included on the inside of this phone as well, and Android Nougat will come out of the box here.