Samsung SM-G9298 Flip Phone To Launch On August 3 In China

Samsung’s upcoming flip phone, the Samsung SM-G9298, had surfaced a number of times in the last couple of weeks, and it seems like it will be announced on August 3. Samsung has just confirmed this, by releasing media invitations in China, as the Samsung SM-G9298 will be announced on August 3 in collaboration with China Mobile, one of the China-based carriers. In the promo poster / invitation, Samsung basically shown off the design of the Samsung SM-G9298, and by doing that, the company more or less confirmed that leaks were spot on.

The Samsung SM-G9298 actually surfaced on TENAA a while back, which essentially means that it got certified in China, so this launch was to be expected. Thanks to TENAA’s listing, we do know what specs to expect here, and the Samsung SM-G9298 will be announced as the Samsung Beyond the world8, at least that’s what a recent rumor said. This name is rather weird, no doubt about that, maybe even the weirdest Samsung had ever used, though it remains to be seen how accurate that rumor is. On top of that, it is now claimed that the Samsung SM-G9298 and the Samsung-W2018 are two completely different devices, the Samsung-W2018 is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, 6GB of RAM and other flagship specs, while the Samsung SM-G9298 will come with a more modest spec sheet.

Now, if TENAA is to be believed, the Samsung SM-G9298 will sport a 4.2-inch fullHD Super AMOLED display, and the phone will come with an Always On display feature. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC will fuel this smartphone, while you will also get 4GB of RAM here. 64GB of internal storage will also be included in this phone, and you’ll be able to expand that storage. A 12-megapixel snapper will be included on the back of this phone, while you will get a 5-megapixel shooter on its front side. A 2,300mAh battery will be included here as well, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow will come pre-installed on the phone, at least according to TENAA, though it is also possible that we might get Android Nougat out of the box instead. A fingerprint scanner will be placed on the back of this phone, and the device will weigh 234 grams it seems.