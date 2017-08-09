Samsung Rolls Out August Security Patch To Galaxy J7 Prime

Samsung has released the August 1, 2017 Android security patch to one of its Galaxy J7 devices. The South Korean tech giant is now rolling out a new update that will install the aforementioned software to the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime handsets sold in a select set of markets. The security patch that Samsung is currently rolling out is not the latest available from Google, as the search giant has released another security patch dated August 5, 2017. The newer package fixes other software vulnerabilities including the flaw identified in Broadcom’s networking drivers and in the operating system’s kernel components. At least, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime will be protected against a wide variety of security flaws identified in the operating system’s media framework. Most of these vulnerabilities have been classified by Google as critical.

Aside from the flaws and loopholes found in the Android operating system, the update also fixes 12 different vulnerabilities that are included in Samsung’s proprietary skin. The manufacturer fixed, among other issues, the lack of boundary checking on devices running both Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Android 7.0 Nougat. The lack of boundary checking may result in memory corruption and unauthorized access to data once it is exploited. However, it is also possible that some of these concerns have been fixed in a previous release and hence will no longer be rolled out to some users this month.

Owners of various Samsung devices still supported by the manufacturer should expect the update to arrive soon. The method of software delivery depends on the type of handset, the carrier that the phone is connected to, and a multitude of other factors. For those who are unwilling to wait for automatic OTA updates, the installation process may be triggered manually by going to the settings of the device and then pressing the “Check Updates” option. Before starting the procedure, it is important the users follow some key reminders. The handset should have enough battery charge to last the entire activity and sufficient free memory to temporarily store the software. Backing up the device is also crucial, as it ensures that there will be a copy of the important files and photographs stored in the handset just in case the worst case scenario happens.