Samsung Mobile Korea Shares Two Galaxy Note 8 Video Teasers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will get announced in two days, on August 23, and the company has just shared two teaser ads for its upcoming flagship. One of these ads actually leaked a couple of days ago, and now Samsung shared that ad via its official YouTube channel, along with another Galaxy Note 8 video. You can check out both of these ads down below, as they’ve been embedded below the article. Having said that, the first ad teases the phone’s ability to take nice bokeh shots, in other words, this ad seems to be suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 will pack a telephoto lens, along with a standard (primary) RGB lens. In the provided ad, a person in the crowd stays in focus, while everything else gets blurred out, same goes for a robot toy in a toy shop.

The second ad Samsung shared seems to be teasing new S Pen features, as it shows a person writing on a huge, white wall. That is pretty much it, these two ads do not reveal all that much, but that’s the whole point, to keep up guessing. It seems pretty obvious that the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with a telephoto lens, at this point, which means that we’ll get the rumored / leaked dual camera setup on the back of this phone. The S Pen stylus is given, every single iteration of the Galaxy Note 8 shipped with the S Pen stylus, and the Galaxy Note 8 will not be an excepting. Chances are you’ll get all the features that were included in the Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy Note 7 FE, plus some additional ones that Samsung will unveil on August 23 for the first time. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced in New York, in case you missed that info.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, and it will resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. This handset will be fueled by either the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895, chances are that Samsung will unveil both models, and their availability will be market dependent. The Galaxy Note 8 will pack in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone, along with Samsung’s custom UI. The Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch fullHD QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, while it will include a battery larger than 3,000mAh.