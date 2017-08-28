Samsung May Market The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) As Tab A2 S

Samsung will market the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) as the Galaxy Tab A2 S, an industry source said earlier this month, adding that the two upcoming variants of the device will bear the model numbers SM-T380 and SM-T385. The same products were already the subjects of several leaks and reports in recent months, with a number of them having already been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and its Chinese equivalent. The rumored Galaxy Tab A2 S started appearing in the databases of various certification agencies in June and was also sighted on GFXBench, with its supposed specs including an 8-inch display panel with a resolution of 1,200 by 800 pixels.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Tab A2 S will be powered by the Snapdragon 427 system-on-chip (SoC), a Qualcomm-made mobile silicon with four cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.4GHz and equipped with the Adreno 308 GPU which boasts support for the OpenGL ES 3.0 application programming interface (API). The tablet is also said to feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash memory which will presumably be expandable, in addition to its rear panel housing an 8-megapixel camera module and its top bezel featuring a 5-megapixel imaging sensor.

According to the official user manual of the supposed Galaxy Tab A2 S that appeared online last week, the device is set to become Samsung’s first tablet with support for Bixby, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant which debuted earlier this year with the Galaxy S8 smartphone lineup and is also set to be pre-installed on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. Much like the firm’s previous Bixby-enabled devices, the Galaxy Tab A2 S will sport a physical Bixby button for activating Samsung’s digital companion, the manual revealed. It’s currently unclear why the South Korean original equipment manufacturer opted for an entirely different name of the tablet that should succeed the Galaxy Tab A (2016) and it remains to be seen when the company ends up officially announcing the device which is expected to be commercially available by the end of the year. Samsung’s next opportunity to unveil the Galaxy Tab A2 S will be later this week once IFA 2017 starts in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.