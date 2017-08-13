Samsung Launches Level Active & More Audio Products In India

Samsung Electronics launched a handful of new audio products in India earlier this week, including the Level Active Bluetooth earphones and its Scoop speaker. The local division of the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) officially introduced its new offerings on Friday, noting how all of them are already available for purchase in the country. The Level Active Bluetooth headset boasts P2i coating that guarantees its resistance to splashes of water and sweat from any direction, in addition to sporting a battery that allows for up to 5.5 hours of music playback or talk time and can survive approximately 250 hours on standby, the company said. The earphones also ship with native support for a number of Samsung’s Android apps like S Health and communicate with smartphones and other devices via Bluetooth 4.1. The product is priced at Rs. 4,999, which translates to just over $78 by today’s exchange rates.

The Seoul-based tech giant also introduced a more affordable pair of In-ear Headphones (Rectangle Design) which will set you back Rs. 1,899 ($29), featuring a sturdy aluminum build and a fabric cable that shouldn’t be prone to tangling in your pocket. With an impedance of 32 ohms, three physical buttons, and the ability to provide its users with what Samsung deems is an “immersive” audio experience, the In-ear Headphones (Rectangle Design) are meant to be a less costly alternative to the firm’s premium audio offerings.

Samsung India also launched three new speakers covering a wide variety of price ranges – the Scoop, Bottle, and Level Box Slim. The latter is the most advanced offering of the three, featuring a water-resistant and portable build housing a 2,600mAh battery, microphone, and an 8W speaker, with the package itself coming with a price tag of Rs. 6,699 ($104). The Bottle speaker is a mid-range offering from the company designed to blend into any household and ennoble it with 360-degree sound for a price of Rs. 4,999 ($78). Finally, the Scoop is an entry-level portable speaker with Bluetooth 4.0 support, a splash-resistant metal build housing a microphone, and a battery that should provide you with up to nine hours of operation. The Scoop speaker is priced at Rs. 2,799 ($43) and can already be purchased from Samsung’s retail partners in the South Asian country.