Samsung Launches Game Live Streaming App For Android

Samsung Electronics officially launched the Game Live streaming app for Android devices, with the South Korean tech giant’s new offering being listed on the Google Play Store several days back. The app itself presently isn’t available for download in all territories as it’s even listed as being unavailable in parts of Europe, though it’s currently unclear whether Samsung is still in the process of rolling it out to more markets or if the initial launch was concluded as planned and Game Live won’t expand to more countries until some point in the future. Likewise, only select Samsung Galaxy devices are compatible with the service as of this writing, and while the company didn’t attach a full compatibility list to the app’s Play Store listing, it’s understood that most owners of devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and newer versions of the operating system are able to install it, provided that the mobile tool is already available in their territory.

The app is seemingly identical to the one that leaked online in mid-July, providing users with a relatively straightforward solution for streaming mobile games using three of the most popular game broadcasting services on the planet – Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Instead of trying to compete with those platforms, Samsung developed an app to complement them, allowing mobile gamers to easily switch between the three and use social media to promote their content while also having access to a variety of other convenient features. Game Live is a streamlined solution that doesn’t require a lot of setting up in order to work as users can start streaming as soon as they log into the app. The tool is also meant to serve as a buffer between streamers and their audiences as it can be used for broadcasting gameplay from a compatible smartphone without sharing any device data with Facebook, YouTube, or the Amazon-owned Twitch.

Apart from social media, mobile gamers can also use the app to share streams with their contacts over SMS, with the service also being meant to act as a content management hub for locally stored videos. It currently caps users at 4GB per file and allows them to stream in-game audio and external sounds simultaneously if they choose to do so, though it still doesn’t seem to have the ability to simultaneously broadcast video from the secondary camera like how Samsung’s Game Launcher can record both the front camera feed showing the player and the actual gameplay.