The Samsung Keyboard Android App Hits Google Play Store

Owners of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be happy to learn that there is now at least one more Samsung application that can be updated via the Google Play Store. There are several benefits that can be brought from separating the two intrinsically different types of software. For example, firmware updates are very often delayed by the carriers responsible for pushing them out. At the very least, this latest addition to the official Android app market should mean no more waiting for a complete firmware update to bring the latest features in stock applications. It may also mean that the keyboard could eventually make its way to non-Samsung devices, which is something several other manufacturers have previously worked toward.

However, for the time being, the benefits of the Samsung Keyboard app will only be experienced by users of the latest Samsung flagships. So, only users of the company’s popular Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be able to download the app. The mobile service may start rolling out to older models in Samsung’s Galaxy lineup at some point in the future and will almost certainly be available for the Galaxy Note 8 as well, once the company finally announces and releases its highly-anticipated phablet.

With the latest update, the stock Samsung Keyboard has new bug fixes and “improvements.” That may not seem like much, but previous updates have included the ability to resize the keyboard on the fly and to customize frequently used symbols to a long-press of the period key. The fact that the app is now on the Play Store should directly lead to more frequent updates in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus owners can follow the Google Play Store banner below to check for any updates to fix whatever bugs they’ve been noticing in the keyboard. Of course, users of other Samsung devices can check as well and should probably keep an eye out for the keyboard and other Samsung-made apps to hit the Play Store with support for their own smartphones, as the Korean tech giant often releases new mobile services for both its own and third-party handsets.