Samsung Infographic Shows Off Galaxy Note 8 Features, Specs

Samsung’s announcement posts for the newest member of the Galaxy Note family include an easy-to-digest infographic that gives a breakdown of exactly what the Galaxy Note 8 is made of and what it can do at a glance. The spec sheet is centered around a 10nm 64-bit processor, being the same Exynos 8895 that powers the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in some markets outside the U.S., alongside 6GB of RAM and anywhere between 64GB and 256GB of internal storage. The phone can run on LTE networks up to Cat 16, which means that it is indeed capable of gigabit speeds, on supporting networks. It will run Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) out of the box, and an upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo) is likely in the phone’s near future. The whole thing is kept running by a 3,300mAh battery, which can be charged with QC 2.0 fast charging through its USB Type-C port, or wireless charging through WPC and PMA. Sensors include the usual array, including highlights like an iris scanner, pressure sensor, and barometer.

Getting into the outer physical features, a 6.3-inch Infinity Display dominates the front of the device, and is set at a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 for a sharp and VR-friendly 521 PPI. The front camera is an 8-megapixel unit with an F1.7 aperture, while the rear cameras are both 12-megapixel, with one being an F2.4 telephoto lens and the other being a dual pixel F1.7 setup. Both rear cameras use optical image stabilization. The device also features IP68 ingress protection from water and dust. The S Pen, meanwhile, is 108.3 millimeters long, 5.8 millimeters wide, features 4,096 levels of pressure sensing, and has a .7-millimeter tip. As far as colors, the phone comes in midnight black, deepsea blue, orchid gray, and maple gold.

Finally, diving into the software features, the phone features compatibility with key Samsung goodies such as Samsung Pay, Galaxy Apps, and Samsung Health. This phone is also the first in the Note series to support Bixby and the DeX dock which were both brought into the Galaxy fold by the Galaxy S8 flagship and its Galaxy S8 Plus variant earlier in the year. Thanks to Samsung Connect, the device is even capable of serving as your home Internet of Things hub. Since the phone sports NFC connectivity, it can use both Samsung Pay and Android Pay. Security can be handled by an iris scan, fingerprint scan, facial recognition, password, pattern, or PIN code. Connectivity supports Wi-Fi up to the a/b/g/n/ac level, and Bluetooth 5.0.