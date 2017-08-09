Samsung & HP Are Among Q2 2017’s Six Top Chromebook Brands

Samsung and HP are among Q2 2017’s six top Chromebook brands which may or may not surprise you. HP has been around in the computing space for decades and has consistently shown that it’s capable of putting out a decent Chromebook, while Samsung has put out quite a few Chromebooks itself at this point, but also just recently launched two new premium Chromebooks earlier this year, which has no doubt helped the company somewhat to be one of the top Chromebook brands for the second quarter. Of course it’s HP which is reportedly at the top of the heap, followed by Lenovo, for the top two brands.

For its part, Samsung has remained in the top six for Chromebook brands but has also reportedly declined in terms of market share, coming down from 5 percent of the Chromebook market from Q2 of 2016 to just 2.9 percent in Q2 of 2017, even with the launch of the Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro. Meanwhile, Samsung is surpassed by ASUS, which also recently launched a new Chromebook with a more premium design this year in the refreshed Chromebook Flip, helping it scoop up about 4.6 percent of the Chromebook market this period.

Dell and Acer take up the fourth and third place spots for market share in the Chromebook space for the second quarter of the year, with Dell claiming 9.4 percent of the market while Acer claims 17.8 percent of the market. Dell’s market share for the quarter is up from the same time last year, though it only grew by 0.4 percent. Acer on the other hand actually declined as it was at 20 percent of the Chromebook market in Q2 of 2016. Despite it’s market share losses, Acer offers a very wide range of different Chromebooks, more than most other brands that make the Chrome OS-powered laptops and it actually just launched a new one for education earlier this morning, which is what might have helped it stay in the top three. As mentioned above, both Lenovo and HP make up the second and first spots respectively for the top six brands for Chromebooks in Q2 of this year, with Lenovo claiming 30.4 percent of the Chromebook market which is up from 27 percent last year at this time, while HP snagged 35.1 percent of the market, up from 32 percent in Q2 of 2016.