Samsung Gear Sport Passes Through The WFA Running Tizen 3.0

The upcoming Samsung Gear Sport appears to have been recently confirmed by the Wi-Fi Alliance to arrive with Tizen 3.0 OS out of the box, which would virtually mean that the wearable in question could become the first Samsung device of its type to adopt the aforementioned operating system. The WFA identifies the device by the model number SM-R600, which has been previously uncovered by Bluetooth SIG as well as the FCC.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Gear Sport will hit the market as some sort of a hybrid smartwatch designed to borrow design elements from Samsung’s usual smartwatches as well as its fitness-oriented Gear Fit wrist bands. Exactly how this will be achieved remains to be seen, however, given that the device is very likely to make use of Tizen 3.0 OS, it will most likely adopt a touchscreen as opposed to a true hybrid design combining mechanical watch faces with smart features. In any case, the Wi-Fi Alliance application shows that the Samsung Gear Sport will support Wi-Fi b/g/n connectivity as well as Wi-Fi Direct, which is a Wi-Fi standard that allows devices to connect to one another without a wireless access point. No other hardware details have been revealed by the Wi-Fi alliance, but based on official sketches found in the FCC database, the Samsung Gear Sport is bound to adopt a circular design unlike existing wearables in the Gear Fit series.

As for Tizen 3.0, this particular OS version was first launched in May 2017 and it has been distributed on a handful of smartphones since, including the Samsung Z4 which debuted in the same month. However the new OS version has yet to be launched on any of Samsung’s existing smartwatches, the most recent of which – including the Samsung Gear S3 – run version 2.3.2 of Tizen OS. Some of the more noteworthy additions to Tizen 3.0 include support for the Vulkan API and UHD display resolutions, support for 64-bit processors, better security, face recognition APIs, and a wide variety of changes to the user interface. It remains to be seen exactly how Samsung will implement this new OS version on the wearable platform.