Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 (SM-T395) Visits Bluetooth SIG

Samsung Electronics is seemingly pushing forward the development of the rumored Galaxy Tab Active 2 tablet, and in recent news the device was certified by the Bluetooth SIG, suggesting that its official unveiling is close. Unsurprisingly, the device is identified by the model number “SM-T395” which should correspond with the LTE-enabled variant, however, no other details about the product have been revealed by the regulatory agency.

The SM-T395 model number has been associated with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2, which is supposed to take the shape of a tablet and be a direct sequel to the original Galaxy Tab Active launched near the end of 2014. Since then, the Android tablet market has slowly faded while so-called “phablets” or smartphones bearing large displays have continued to blur the line between these two different types of products. Nevertheless, Samsung seems to be getting ready for adding a new tablet to its portfolio, and given recent events, it may be possible for the South Korean tech giant to prepare the Galaxy Tab Active 2 for an official unveiling at or shortly after IFA 2017 soon to be held in Berlin, Germany. As to what the device will have in store, details regarding hardware components are scarce but the “Active” moniker strongly suggests that the tablet will boast a rugged design offering a higher degree of water resistance compared to conventional tablets. Evidently, the upcoming model should also boast updated internals and a considerably newer version of Android, up from the original model’s Android 4.4.2 KitKat operating system. As for the tablet’s over all dimensions, the original Samsung Galaxy Tab Active featured an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800, so although the resolution will likely change with the launch of its sequel, the screen diagonal could remain unchanged.

Previous rumors suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 will be released in two main variants bearing the model numbers SM-T390 and SM-T395. The former is supposed to offer Wi-Fi connectivity only, while the latter model should adopt LTE capabilities. As of this writing, the SM-T390 hasn’t been registered with the Bluetooth SIG, but the two variants are likely to be introduced simultaneously.