Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) Gets TENAA Certification

A new Samsung tablet is about to make its way to the market soon enough, as the Galaxy Tab A (2017) has cleared TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the FCC. Tablets may have dropped in popularity with the rise of smartphones with increasingly larger screens, but new models still hit the scene each year and Samsung has never been too shy about launching a slew of devices to fit all needs and budgets. In light of the fact that the company’s new device has now received certification from TENAA, its market release may be just around the corner.

The TENAA certification itself doesn’t reveal anything about the tablet’s specifications, albeit it does note its model number – SM-T385C – and includes an image that shows the design of its front panel. The tablet has previously been spotted at the FCC with the model number SM-T385 and this newly uncovered one likely denotes a variant designed specifically for the Chinese market. Previous leaks and reports already revealed what to expect in terms of hardware from the Galaxy Tab A (2017), suggesting that the device will be aimed at the low-end spectrum of the market. More specifically, the tablet is expected to sport an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1,200 by 800 pixels, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of native storage space, an 8-megapixel main camera, and a 5-megapixel front shooter.

Those modest specifications indicate that the Galaxy Tab A 2017 will come with an affordable price tag, targeting budget-conscious consumers looking for an entry-level slate. Nevertheless, the tablet is expected to come with Android 7.0 Nougat, so it should at least offer a contemporary software experience. No additional information on the device is available at this point and it remains unclear just when the Galaxy Tab A (2017) will make its official debut, but more details on the product will presumably be available shortly. Apart from a new entry-level slate, Samsung is also currently preparing for a much more anticipated release of the Galaxy Note 8, the successor to the discontinued Galaxy Note 7 that’s scheduled to be unveiled next Wednesday, August 23, and should be released next month.