Samsung Galaxy S9 Will Sport A Dual-Camera Setup, Says KGI

The newly-announced Galaxy Note 8 flagship sports a dual camera setup, and according to KGI, the Galaxy S9 will follow in its footsteps. This information comes from KGI’s analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, though the analyst did not go into any specifics regarding the Galaxy S9’s camera setup. Having said that, the Galaxy S9 will probably sport a similar setup to the Galaxy Note 8, it will probably pack in newer sensor, but chances are that its secondary camera will pack in a telephoto lens, which will allow the phone to shoot some nice images with bokeh effect, and also utilize the 2x lossless zoom feature.

Now, as most of you probably already know, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 utilizes two OIS snappers on the back, these are 12-megapixel cameras, and the Galaxy Note 8 is actually the first smartphone in the world to sport two OIS cameras on the back. There is always a possibility that Samsung might opt to include a ultra-wide-angle lens instead of the telephoto lens, as the secondary sensor on the Galaxy S9, like LG did with the LG G6, for example. In any case, as we’re getting closer to the announcement, more rumors will start surfacing. Having said that, KGI also says that Samsung will probably ship between 12 and 14 million Galaxy Note 8 units in 2017, while it also added that Samsung is probably working with Himax and Egis in order to develop the in-display fingerprint scanner for the Galaxy Note 9, which will be announced in Q3 next year.

Even though some reports claimed that the Galaxy S9 might ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner, chances are that it will come with a rear-facing sensor as well, as in-display fingerprint scanners probably won’t become available until the second half of next year. The announcement of the Galaxy S9 is quite far off at this point, the device will land in March or April next year, most probably, and everything is possible at this point. The device will, however, probably resemble the Galaxy S8 to some extent, while it will also sport 6GB or 8GB of RAM on the inside. Glass and metal design will probably make a comeback with the Galaxy S9, and Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the device.