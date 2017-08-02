Samsung Galaxy S8 Wins Top Environment Certificate in US

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has already won many different awards for things like design and such, and now Samsung is adding another one to its collection. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus has been awarded a top-level certificate from the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool, which was approved by the Green Electronics Council and Underwriters Laboratories. Surprisingly, this is the first time a smartphone has won an award from EPEAT, which is a pretty big accomplishment for Samsung.

Samsung, in talking about this certificate, noted that the smartphones received the certificate due to its high power efficiency while also using recycled materials for its earphone cases. Samsung also said that the Galaxy S8 stands out due to the company’s efforts to develop environment-friendly products, which is something that it is planning to continue doing with its upcoming products. This test from the EPEAT focuses on things such as toxic materials, energy efficiency and corporations’ social contributions. These are things that all smartphone manufacturers take into account when creating their devices, but Samsung seems to have taken things a step further, especially since the Galaxy S8 lineup is the first one to get this award, but it likely won’t be the last. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Galaxy Note 8 get this award a few months after it gets released – which it should be unveiled later this month.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been on the market for a couple of months now and have become the most popular devices in Samsung’s arsenal, as well as the most popular devices on the market, which is no surprise. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus took some real risks in their designs, especially going with a taller display than most other smartphones, having very minimal bezels, which could lead to it breaking more easily, and also coming in at over $700 a pop. But it is good to know that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are good for the environment, this should help Samsung sell a few more devices to those that are concerned about the environment – and really, everyone should be.